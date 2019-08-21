Modi caught in his own net over Kashmir issue: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi is caught in his own net over Kashmir issue.

Chaudhry in his tweet said another mediation offer by US President Donald Trump shows that the world is concerned about the situation in Kashmir.

The whole world has rejected @narendramodi fascists tactics and RSS Nazi philosophy, this is a watershed moment for Kashmir, he continued.

President Trump another offer of mediation shows world is concerned on “Explosive situation “ in Kashmir, whole world has rejected @narendramodi fascists tactics and RSS Nazi philosphy, this is a watershed moment for Kashmir, Modi caught in his own net, — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 20, 2019

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his resolve for mediation between Pakistan and India on Kashmir conflict.

“I would do my best to meditate or help somehow with the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue”, he said while talking to the reporters at Oval office.

Kashmir region has been facing a communication blockade since Aug. 5, when India scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

