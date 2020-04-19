ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Sunday termed the deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by the Modi government an attempt to divert “the backlash” over its Covid-19 policy.

“The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan said targeting the Indian Muslims is yet “more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt.”

Earlier on March 7, the premier had warned the international community of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology targeting all the minorities in the country.

He said that right now the prime target is Kashmiri Muslims and Muslims in India but intolerance is spreading in the country, adding that it will spread to other minority communities as well.

“If this supremacist ideology is not checked it will target all communities in India including Dalits and eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence,” the prime minister added.

