Modi should use any other trick to win polls: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that he should use any other trick to win polls.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz said that Narendra Modi should restrain from gaining cheap popularity by escalating tension between the two nuclear powers. He said that the international media raising questions over Narendra Modi’s warmongering.

Paying rich tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, Hamza Shahbaz said that youths like pilot Hassan Siddique were commendable. He said that the armed forces never disappointed the nation.

The PML-N leader said that the entire nation, opposition, armed forces and the government were on the same page against Indian intrusion.

Read More: Punjab assembly pays rich tribute to armed forces

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly, on February 27, had passed a resolution unanimously paying rich tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces over shooting down the two Indian jets.

The Indian fighter jets had violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistani airspace.

The assembly had also demanded of the world community to take notice of Indian intrusion and added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had put regional peace at risk only for electoral gains.

