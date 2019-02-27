Punjab assembly pays rich tribute to armed forces

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously paying rich tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces over shooting down the two Indian jets.

The Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistani airspace.

The assembly also demanded of the world community to take notice of Indian intrusion and added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had put regional peace at risk only for electoral gains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the house made a new record by passing five bills today. The provincial assembly passed Punjab Skills Development Authority bill-2018, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority’s amendment bill-2018 and others.

In the meantime, the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution praising Pakistan armed forces and their preparedness for defence of the soil.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, Omar Omari.

The text of the resolution reads: “This House praises the preparedness and professionalism of its Armed Forces and endorses all measures undertaken by our Armed Forces in defence. The House also celebrates the maturity of political leadership across the country and hope this unity will prevail

