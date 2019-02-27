Sindh Assembly passes resolution praising Pakistan’s armed forces

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution praising Pakistan armed forces and their preparedness for defence of the soil, ARY News reported.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, Omar Omari.

The text of the resolution reads: “This House praises the preparedness and professionalism of its Armed Forces and endorses all measures undertaken by our Armed Forces in defence. The House also celebrates the maturity of political leadership across the country and hope this unity will prevail…

…This house once again resolves that we are a peace loving nation and denounce war, terrorism or any act of aggression but reserve the right to self-defence or retaliation.”

Read: Sindh Assembly condemns Indian atrocities in occupied-Kashmir

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation after Pakistan responded India befittingly in which Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and arrested two of their pilots.

The premier again invited India for dialogue by saying that Pakistan also feels the pain of February 14 Pulwama attack victims but peace remains the only way to heal their wounds.

He urged the Indian side to think and answer, keeping in view that both sides are nuclear-armed, if Pakistan and India can afford miscalculation if they go for a war.

Comments

comments