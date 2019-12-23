Modi won’t succeed in diverting attention from persecuted minorities: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not succeed in his nefarious design to divert the world’s attention from the oppression and persecution being perpetrated against minorities in India.

In her tweet on Monday, she said people have revolted against the hatred of Modi. She said the rights of minorities are fully safe in new Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they are being provided with equal opportunities to excel in their lives. She said Pakistan is guarantor of rights of minorities.

She said the minorities of India are protesting against the prejudice and discriminatory law of citizenship. She said the people of Occupied Kashmir are also facing continued curfew and the clouds of death are hovering in the held valley.

She said the controversial law of discriminatory citizenship is manifestation of Modi’s hatred against Muslims.

She also said the entire world is witnessing that Modi wants to implement the Hindutava ideology by pursuing its fascist mindset.

