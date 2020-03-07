Modi’s Hindutva ideology will target all minorities if not checked: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the international community that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology will target all the minorities in the country, ARY News reported.

In his tweets, PM Imran said, that right now the prime target is Kashmiri Muslims and Muslims in India but intolerance is spreading in the country, adding that it will spread to other minority communities as well.

If this Supremacist ideology is not checked it will target all communities in India incldng Dalits & eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence. The consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 7, 2020

“If this supremacist ideology is not checked it will target all communities in India including Dalits and eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence,” the prime minister added.

PM Imran maintained that the consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken.

Read More: Carnage of minorities, especially Muslims continues in India: FM Qureshi

Earlier on March 3, expressing deep concerns over ongoing carnage of minorities, especially the Muslims, in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers over the issue.

Addressing a joint press conference along with OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, FM Qureshi had said that the Indian actions posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

He had said, “Muslims are massacred in Indian where police and security forces acting as silent spectators.”

Comments

comments