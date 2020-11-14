ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said that Pakistan has presented documentary and audio evidence of Indian involvement in terror-related activities in the country and the world should now look into it, ARY NEWS reported.

We have presented concrete evidence of Indian involvement in terror activities and now it is upto the countries who have close ties with India to either look into it or ignore them, he said.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that they were always asked as to where are proofs of Indian involvement in terror activities and now it would emerge as to what action will be taken against the country after the fresh evidence.

“The world now should not blame Pakistan that it had not conveyed the evidence to them,” he said adding that even voices from within India would be raised after concrete evidence exposed Indian involvement in terror acts.

He said that they have exposed the Indian face of terror and after presenting the irrefutable evidence, there remains no confusion that India is patronizing the terror elements from within Pakistan.

“No one should think that Pakistan will remain silent on the matter or we could not respond to it,” Moeed Yusuf said while lauding the security agencies for foiling 99 percent of the terror activities launched with the support of the neighbouring country.

He further asked the political parties to refrain from politicizing on national security matters as it helps the neighbouring country in taking advantage of the situation.

He said that India was using the Afghan soil for terror activities in Pakistan, however, it would not create confusion among two neighbouring Muslim countries.

