Overseas Pakistanis repatriation to complete within 2-3 weeks: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf, has announced that the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries will be completed within two to three weeks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Moeed Yusuf, while talking exclusively to ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, made the announcement for the new policy for overseas Pakistanis. He said that around 45,000 nationals will be brought back to the country every week through special flights to be commenced from June 20.

“We have increased arrival of passengers from foreign countries. Those having coronavirus symptoms will undergo tests while others will be allowed to complete 14-day home isolation. The positive cases of COVID-19 will be dealt in accordance with health protocols besides adding their records in the track and trace system of the provinces.”

“I am thankful to the overseas nationals for showing patience during this period. 250 flights will be operated every week and the passengers can get tickets of scheduled flights of all airlines.”

“The formulation of the new policy takes time as necessary preparation was required to the provincial governments. This policy is finalised after holding consultation with the provinces.”

“After reopening airspace, we have brought more than 75,000 Pakistanis back home so far, whereas, special flights will keep operating the countries where the suspension of air operation is still being implemented.”

“We hope that all stranded nationals will return home within two to three weeks. The government has also received complaints regarding the expensive air tickets and an investigation is underway. The prices of air tickets will be reduced after more flights will start operating.”

To a question, the PM’s special assistant replied that India has received a beffitting response from China on Ladakh border. Nepal also gave solid reply to New Delhi government over a border dispute.

Yusuf said that The Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was not an internal issue of India. It is expected that India would go for creating tensions on border in order to divert the world’s attention from China.

Pakistan had given an effective response to India last year and the next response would be more tough if the New Delhi chooses to commit another misadventure in border areas, said SAPM.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already raised the fears of a false flag operation from India.

“Whole region is now against India as the Modi’s ideology is becoming a danger for the world like a suicide bomber. India is now trapped in the region due to its negative policies risking regional peace.”

