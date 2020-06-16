60 flights to operate in five days to bring home expatriates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has green-lighted 60 national and private airlines to bring back stranded expatriates to their homeland, the decision was formally announced on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, 60 flights have been scheduled to bring back Pakistani Diaspora to their native land, special flights will be operated from Europe and Gulf countries for five consecutive days.

The flights will remain operational from June 16 till 20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed resumption of International flights and asked authorities to layout a repatriation plan for all the people coming back while the flight operations will resume in various phases.

It is pertinent to mention here that approximately 10,000 expatriates were brought back to Pakistan on June 9 through 54 flights.

Emirates airlines operated nine flights for Pakistan, Qatar will operate five, Saudi air four and a flight of Srilankan air will bring the diaspora back to their country of origin.

A chartered plane also brought back Pakistanis.

