54 special flights set to bring back stranded Pakistanis from world over: sources

KARACHI: Sources privy to the development have revealed that 54 more special flights have been scheduled to bring back stranded Pakistanis back home, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources revealed that the flights will most likely take off from various airports in and outside the country from June 11 till 15.

Read More: Qatar Airways temporarily suspends flight operation in Pakistan: sources

Approximately 10,000 expatriates will be brought back via the 54 flights out of which 34 will be operated by Pakistan national flight carrier PIA.

Emirates airlines will operate nine flights for Pakistan, Qatar will operate five, Saudi air four and a flight of Srilankan air will bring the diaspora back to their country of origin.

A chartered plane will also bring back Pakistanis.

Flights are likely to bring back Pakistanis from America, United Kingdom, Australia, England, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgystan, Saudi Arab, Oman and Malaysia.

Read More: Emirates announces to commence outbound flights from Pakistan

Emirates announced to operate 14 outbound flights from three major cities of Pakistan on June 5.

The flight operation of Emirates commenced from June 8 including a daily flight from Karachi, five in a week from Lahore and two in a week from Islamabad to Dubai.

Comments

comments