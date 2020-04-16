ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf has said that government wanted to lift stranded Pakistanis across the world in a safe manner, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Self-isolation for the Pakistanis coming back from the other countries is mandatory”, Moeed Yusuf said while talking to ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

He said government of Pakistan is trying to lift 6 to 7 thousands stranded Pakistanis every week, while strict monitoring of the operation is also on.

He said that the government has given two option to every passenger returning from abroad including opting for quarantine at local hotels on their own expenses and free isolation at government-run health facilities.

Read more: PIA lifted 1,800 stranded Pakistanis so far

It is to be noted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday issued a schedule for special international flights to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will continue its flight operation from April 15 to April 19. The PIA will operate nine special flights between the period.

