Pakistan welcomes breakthrough development in Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday that Pakistan welcomed the announcement regarding the agreement between Afghan parties reached in Doha on the rules and procedures, ARY News reported.

“This is another significant step forward,” said MOFA in its statement.

The ministry in its press statement released today in the wake of cheerful development in Afghan Peace Talks, “The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement.”

“It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, which we all hope for.”

It added that Pakistan will continue to support Intra-Afghan Negotiations, which it said will conclude in an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political solution “paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

Earlier today, it was reproted that Afghan government and Taliban representatives have reached a preliminary deal to progress in their peace talks which is the first written agreement in 19 years of war.

READ MORE: Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

It may be noted that last week, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and the dignified and honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

He was talking to Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to play its conciliatory role in enduring peace and stability in the neighboring country.

He maintained that the Afghan leadership should keep an eye on the elements which want to sabotage peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments