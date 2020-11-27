NIAMEY: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and the dignified and honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

He was talking to Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to play its conciliatory role in enduring peace and stability in the neighboring country.

He maintained that the Afghan leadership should keep an eye on the elements which want to sabotage peace efforts in Afghanistan.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

The Afghan foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process.

Last week, while addressing a joint press conference along with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani following their one-on-one meeting, PM Imran Khan had shown concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He had also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier had underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries.

