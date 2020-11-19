Peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in region: PM Imran Khan

KABUL: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after holding a one-on-one meeting, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries.

He also thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for inviting him to visit Kabul.

Addressing the media persons earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had said that he will visit Pakistan soon on the invitation of PM Imran Khan and thanked him for visiting Kabul.

Ghani said cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan is inevitable for the development of the region.

Recalling that violence is not the solution to any problem, the president said that people in Afghanistan want to see the end of the decades-long war on their soil.

Upon arrival at Kabul airport, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.

