Mother pulls her child out of school over flat-Earth conspiracy theory

A US woman believing in the flat-Earth conspiracy theory took her child out of school just because the kid was taught that the Earth is round instead of flat as she believes.

In a Facebook post, she said she was disturbed to learn that her 10-year-old had been taught that the Earth was round. The parent said she firmly believes the Earth is in fact flat, and was upset that the school was teaching her otherwise.

“Is anyone teaching their kids flat Earth?” she asked in the post. “I finally pulled my 10-year-old out of school but the indoctrination has been done.

“She’s a great critical thinking BUT I notice a few things she’s 100 per cent set on, and round Earth is one!

“I can’t even explain it [to] myself, to my husband. I send him memes but he doesn’t believe either.

“Although he has the bible memorised so that may help me.”

Her controversial views have been criticised by many on social media. A social media user termed her decision to take her child out of school over the conspiracy theory a form of “child abuse”.

A Reddit user disgusted at the post commented: “This makes me sick to my stomach.”

