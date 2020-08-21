Money laundering, assets reference: Court summons Shehbaz, others on Aug 27

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday directed PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to appear in a money laundering and assets case on August 27.

Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan directed jail authorities to present incarcerated Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and other accused nominated in the case at next hearing.

The court instructed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer to explain to it the nature of allegations levelled against Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, and Javeria Ali, who have still not been arrested.

The judge further asked him to spell out why have they not been arrested yet and whether or not they have joined the national graft buster’s investigation into the case. The other accused who remain free on bail have also been directed to show up.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Suleman is a proclaimed offender in the case. The other accused named in the reference include Nisar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar.

The bureau approved requests by Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab to turn approvers against Shehbaz family in the case.

