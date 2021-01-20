AC orders cross-examination of witnesses in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has summoned the lawyers in the next hearing for cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the hearing of the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family today. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been produced before the court.

However, the Sharif family lawyer Amjad Pervaiz has not appeared in the hearing due to ailment.

During the hearing, a witness, Bilal Zameer, who is an officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), recorded his testimony. Bilal Zameer told the court that he has submitted reports related to Hamza Shehbaz to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), besides the submission of certified documents of the wealth tax statement.

Shehbaz Sharif complained about non-provision of his reports by the medical board. To this, the judge remarked that the court will issue directives in this regards.

The PML-N president continued that they could not prove any corruption.

He said that a fake story had been published against him in London in 2019 regarding embezzlement in £500 million grant provided to the Punjab government for education and health. He added that the British government had rejected the false story, whereas, the funds were properly utilised in all projects.

Later, the accountability summoned witnesses, Bilal Zameer and Muhammad Sharif, in the next hearing besides directing the lawyers to initiate cross-examination.

The hearing was adjourned till January 26.

