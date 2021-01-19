LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz has moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the issuance of arrest warrants by the accountability court besides rejecting her plea for a permanent exemption from court appearance in money laundering case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nusrat Shehbaz challenged the accountability court’s verdict in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in which she stated that the petition was filed to nullify the ruling for rejection of her exemption plea and issuance of arrest warrants.

It may be noted here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s family members.

She stated in her petition that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court had rejected both of her pleas. Nusrat Shehbaz added that she was residing in a foreign country for medical treatment for a long time prior to the approval of the NAB’s investigation and filing of the reference.

It further stated that the petitioner is suffering from different disease and currently receiving medical treatment abroad which stops her to arrive in the country for appearing in the hearings.

Nusrat pleaded the high court to nullify the verdict of the NAB court besides overturning the decision of the issuance of arrest warrants against her.

Earlier on November 2 last year, an accountability court had rejected the plea of Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from the court appearance in the money laundering case after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court had also directed to initiate the process of declaring Nusrat as a proclaimed offender and the director-general (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter was asked to submit asset details of the accused.

