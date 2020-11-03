Court issues written order regarding Nusrat Shehbaz’s exemption plea

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has issued a written order regarding its verdict on the plea of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, to seek permanent exemption from the court appearance in the money laundering case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accountability court had rejected the plea of Nusrat Shehbaz on Monday (yesterday) in which she sought permanent exemption from the court appearance. The judgment was reserved by the court after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court had directed to initiate the process of declaring Nusrat as a proclaimed offender and the director-general (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter was asked to submit asset details of the accused.

Nusrat Shehbaz's plea seeking permanent exemption from court appearance rejected

It also read that another accused, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, were directed to submit a written application regarding their complaints about medical facilities.

The judge Jawadul Hassan observed that Suleman Shehbaz, Rabia Imran and other accused were deliberately avoiding to appear before the court.

The written order stated that the copies of the statements of approvers have been supplied to 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif.

Last month, the NAB court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran in the money laundering case.

