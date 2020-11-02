Nusrat Shehbaz’s plea seeking permanent exemption from court appearance rejected

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday rejected the plea of Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from the court appearance in the money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The court while rejecting Nusrat’s plea ordered the concerned authorities to produce her before the court on the next hearing.

The court also directed to initiate the process of declaring Nusrat as a proclaimed offender. The judgment was reserved by the court after hearing arguments from both sides.

Last month, the NAB court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran in the money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan had conducted the case proceedings, in which Hamza Shehbaz was not produced due to suffering from coronavirus, while another co-accused in the reference, Javeria was allowed to leave the court after marking her attendance.

A Lahore accountability court has set November 11 for the indictment of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other members of his family in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

