Moon sighted, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated across Pakistan tomorrow

Eid ul Fitr moon sighted in Pakistan, country to celebrate the holy festival after a month long Ramazan tomorrow, Wednesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The official moon sighting committee (Ruet-i-Hilal) chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made an official announcement after confirming visibility of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met today in Karachi for sighting of crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or other wise for the Shawwal moon.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul Fitr after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid on June 4 (today), following the testimonies for Shawwal moon sighting at Qasim Mosque under the supervision of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday had expressed his dismay over the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on its decision to celebrate Eidul Fitr today in the province.

Country’s renowned religious clerics rejected the announcement made by Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s provincial government to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr earlier than the official announcement by the state, admonishing Mufti Popalzai’s announcement.

