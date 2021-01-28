Fazlur Rehman’s close aide likely to be indicted in assets case

PESHAWAR: An accountability court in Peshawar is likely to indict Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan Baloch in assets beyond income case on January 30, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former divisional forest officer (DFO) Moosa Khan Baloch, was produced before the accountability court today, however, the hearing of assets case was not conducted as the judge was on leave.

The accused will be produced before the accountability court on January 30. The court is expected to indict Moosa Khan in assets beyond income case in the next hearing.

Moosa Khan is member of JUI-F’s central council and emir of Paharpur tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

The JUI-F leader is facing allegations of possessing illegal assets, as well as making illegal appointments including his son and nephew.

He had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on September 24 last year in connection with the graft cases. Moreover, the bureau had also filed a reference in January against the associate of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making illegal appointments.

