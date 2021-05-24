More areas of Karachi’s District Central put under smart lockdown

KARACHI: ‘Micro smart lockdowns’ have been imposed in more neighbourhoods of Karachi’s District Central due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo imposed the Covid-19 smart lockdown in these areas for a period of two weeks starting May 23.

According to the notification, the movement of people in these areas under lockdown will be restricted.

Only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open, it added.

All public transport including private ride-hailing services will be not be allowed to enter these areas as well, the notification said. Besides, it added, no family gatherings or events will be allowed in the areas.

Industrial units falling in these areas shall remain closed. No home delivery / takeaway of any sort from restaurants will be allowed.

On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that Covid-19 restrictions were being tightened in the province to stem the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah announced that there will be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6 pm. Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, takeaways and home deliveries have been excepted from the ban, he announced.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that intercity transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy, while all marriage halls, outdoor activities would remain suspended till further decision.

