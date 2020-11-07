20 more succumb to coronavirus across country

ISLAMABAD: As many as 20 more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, lifting the country’s death toll to 6,943, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,502 fresh infections emerged during the past 24 hours. The NCOC report said that 34,400 tests were conducted against which 1,502 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The NCOC announced that total active coronavirus cases in the country had reached 16,912 while 317,898 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Earlier on November 5, Pakistan had recorded 1,302 new infections and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours, whereas, the number of active cases of coronavirus went up to 15,317 from 14,646.

The total count of deaths had reached up to 6,893 and 316,665 patients recovered from the virus, according to statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

32,376 tests had been carried out for the detection of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as the country had thus far conducted 4,573,768 tests.

