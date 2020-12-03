15 more succumb to coronavirus in Sindh   

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives and infected as many as 1,615 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,983 in the province.

He maintained that 13,339 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1615 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The total number of infections thus far reported in the province reached 179,240, the chief minister added.

Earlier on November 30, Sindh had recorded 1,336 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours period on Monday.

In his daily briefing on the pandemic situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the province had noted 11 Covid-19-related deaths, taking the overall provincial death toll to 2,935.

Murad Ali Shah had said 13,169 people were tested for the infection in Sindh in the past 24 hours noting that with new covid-positive figures emerging the total number of people, having contracted the virus, had surged to 174,350.

