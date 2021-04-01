19 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 19 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,382 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the KP health department, 1,156 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 89,255.

There are currently 9,707 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Read More: KP loses 21 more lives to coronavirus, reports 1,044 new cases

Earlier on March 31st, the deadly coronavirus had claimed 21 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, putting the death toll from the viral infection to 2,363 in the province.

Moreover, 1,044 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the tally to 88,099.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 21 more patients of coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,363.

The report had said that 76,640 people recovered from the disease throughout the province with 408 recovered during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments