More than 50,900 people cured of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: 930 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 83,599.

According to details, 30 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,929. More than 50,900 patients have so far been cured of the disease in the province.

More than 550,00 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has decided to enforce lockdown in seven more areas of Lahore after increasing number of coronavirus patients were reported from these areas.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal has announced ‘smart lockdown’ in these localities of the city for a week from this midnight at 12:00 AM.

The authorities have decided to enforce lockdown in Township A-II Block, DHA, EME Society, Wapda Town, Johar Town C Block, Chungi Amar Sadhu main market, Punjab Government Scheme and Green City areas of the provincial capital city.

