1227 oxygenated beds added to Pakistan’s healthcare system: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Asad Umar chairing a meeting of National Command and Operations Centre on coronavirus said that 1434 oxygenated beds had been made operational in the country to meet growing demand, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, NCOC session held earlier in the day concentrated on ramping up medical facilities with equipment to take better care of effected individuals.

Chief Secretaries briefed the NCOC on the productivity of smart lockdowns imposed in various areas of the countries with sizeable coronavirus patients. The briefing entailed that 80 oxygenated beds had been provided to healthcare facilities in Azad Kashmir whereas 100 of the same were given to Fatima Jinnah Hospital in Balochistan.

Giglit-Baltistan was also given 100 oxygenated beds while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region was given 320 beds.

An additional 70 beds were given to the province of Sindh while the federal capital, Islamabad’s healthcare system also added 227 oxygenated beds into the fray.

A total of 1227 oxygenated beds have thus far been disbursed for coronavirus patients and will be made use of for patients with critical breathing problems.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to ensure appropriate healthcare measures were taken across Pakistan to meet the growing number of coronavirus affected individuals.

Chairing a meeting on June 22 to review the policy enforced to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the prime minister was briefed over smart lockdown measures and the provision of medical supplies in the government-run health facilities.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the country including those equipped with oxygen.

