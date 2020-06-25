189 oxygenated beds provided to various healthcare facilities in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Thursday upheld its promise and provided 189 oxygenated beds in PIMS, Poly Clinic and CDA healthcare facilities among others, ARY News reported.

According to details, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital with an addition of 59 oxygenated beds will boost its tally to 83 along with an additional 21 ventilators.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has gotten 20 oxygenated beds.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to ensure appropriate healthcare measures were taken across Pakistan to meet the growing number of coronavirus affected individuals.

Chairing a meeting on June 22 to review the policy enforced to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the prime minister was briefed over smart lockdown measures and the provision of medical supplies in the government-run health facilities.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the country including those equipped with oxygen.

Giving a briefing, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that 2,150 more beds would be added to the healthcare system in the country to treat COVID-19 patients by mid-July.

