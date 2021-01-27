Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, has been apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A most-wanted terrorist of a banned organisation, who was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government, was arrested by a joint team of CTD officials and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

According to CTD, Abbas Jafri is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team also confiscated weapon from his possession.

The spokesperson said that Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services. The arrested terrorist is specialised in automatic weapon and received the training from a neighbouring country, said CTD.

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi. The CTD spokesperson added that the institution formed teams to arrest accomplices of the arrested terrorist.

The arrested man has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

On January 21, two alleged target killers had been arrested during a raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in FC Area of Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested assassins include Zahid Ali and Waseem who are wanted in the assassination of a policeman and other serious crimes.

Hamid said that the accused had killed a police constable Khalid Ahmed on Joharabad’s Baijaan Chowk in Karachi and fled from the scene after taking the police’s SMG gun.

Zahid and Waseem are wanted in more than 30 incidents of street crimes. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, added DIG CTD.

