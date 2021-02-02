KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution have arrested a most wanted terrorist named in ‘Red Book’ during a joint raid in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A most wanted terrorist named in the government’s Red Book, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem, has been arrested during a joint raid of CTD and a sensitive institution in Karachi. The CTD spokesperson said that he is a close aide of another terrorist, Abbas Raza, who had received weapons training from a neighbouring country.

During the interrogation, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem revealed that he had also received automatic weapons and tactical training from a neighbouring country following the advice of Abbas Raza, who is also named as a most-wanted terrorist in Red Book.

The spokesperson said that the arrested terrorist used to brainwash and motivate people in Karachi and Punjab province for carrying out religious, sectarian terrorism besides facilitating members of the banned outfit in its activities.

The spokesperson added that the weapon recovered from his possession is being inspected.

Earlier on January 27, a trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, had been apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

Abbas Jafri was a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team had also confiscated weapon from his possession.

Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi.

