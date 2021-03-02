Mother of two allegedly dies by suicide in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic turn of events taking place on Tuesday near Ghalib Market police station remits, a woman has allegedly died by suicide after she shot herself, ARY News reported.

According to the limited details on the case, the deceased woman has been identified as Sundus, a mother of two minors, who the police said has apparently pulled the trigger on herself in a fatal attempt at suicide.

READ: Boy commits suicide after shooting girl in Karachi

Similarly from Karachi in an appalling incident today, a boy also committed suicide after shooting a girl near MA Jinnah Road.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the boy named Shahzaib can be seen shooting an unidentified girl after coming down from a rickshaw.

The girl can be seen moving towards a white car at MA Jinnah Road when she was shot by Shahzaib. The boy after shooting the girl waited a bit at the crime scene and later shot himself dead with the same pistol.

The girl is currently under treatment, while the police are investigating the case.

