Mother of two allegedly dies by suicide in Lahore
LAHORE: In a tragic turn of events taking place on Tuesday near Ghalib Market police station remits, a woman has allegedly died by suicide after she shot herself, ARY News reported.
According to the limited details on the case, the deceased woman has been identified as Sundus, a mother of two minors, who the police said has apparently pulled the trigger on herself in a fatal attempt at suicide.
