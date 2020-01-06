KARACHI: A four-year-old boy who had his eyes sealed shut with Elfy by some unknown persons after he went missing in a Karachi locality was reunited with his mother on Monday, ARY News reported.

Upon seeing him at the office of a non-government organisation (NGO), Abdul Hanan’s mother couldn’t contain her emotions and burst into tears.

She told media that her son went missing after he left home with ten rupees in his hand at around 8 am on Jan 5. They launched efforts on their own to search his whereabouts but to no avail, she said, adding she got a phone call about her son’s location at 11 pm the same day.

The woman said she is a widow and has six children to provide for. Abdul Hanan is the youngest of them all.

Some unidentified persons had poured Elfy, highly adhesive substance, into both the eyes of the minor boy in Karachi‘s Awami Colony and fled.

The boy was taken to Sindh Government Korangi Hospital, where he was administered eye drops to offset the effect of the super sticking liquid, following which he was able to open his eyes.

Had he not been given medication on time, he would have risked losing his eyesight, the police officials who reached the hospital upon being informed of the incident had said.

They had handed over the custody of the boy to Sarim Burney Trust to look after him until his parents were traced.

