Mother, daughter shot dead upon robbery resistance in Lahore

LAHORE: A mother along with her daughter was shot dead by two unknown armed men while going to her home in Lahore on Monday.

According to police, a rickshaw driver named Dilawar was on his way home along with his wife and four children, when he was intercepted in the Kahina area of Lahore during a robbery bid.

Upon offering resistance, the armed men opened fire at the rickshaw that resulted in the death of the mother and her daughter. The assailants fled the crime scene.

The bodies were moved to a nearby facility by the rescue teams, while the case of the incident has been registered, added police.

In a separate incident of multiple killings, at least three people were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on a car in Faisalabad’s Ilahi Abad.

Police had said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car, leaving at least one dead on the spot.

Police told media that the deceased citizen was identified as Sabir who was going to the court to appear in a hearing. Two pedestrians including Ramzan and Muzammil have also sustained wounds.

