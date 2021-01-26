Citizen travelling with daughter shot in leg after resisting dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: In a terrifying incident, the dacoits have surrounded a father and daughter on a motorcycle in Korangi’s Allahwala Town in Karachi and shot in the man’s leg over resistance, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A Karachi citizen, Tahir, was riding a motorcycle along with his daughter when the street criminals on a motorcycle surrounded them in Allahwala Town of Karachi’s Korangi.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed the criminals trying to stop the citizens’ motorcycle on the road to loot the valuables and later they shot fire at the man’s leg over resistance.

After going through the terrorising act by the dacoits, the daughter was seen tearing up while sitting alongside her wounded father. Before being shot by the criminals, the father was seen trying to save her daughter.

Police said that the wounded citizen received a bullet in the leg which fired by the dacoits. The injured man was immediately given medical treatment and his health condition is out of danger now.

Earlier on Monday, a trader had been shot dead by dacoits while resisting a robbery bid in Karachi.

The incident had occurred in the Light House locality’s Chapal Gali and the slain trader was identified as Danish. The suspected robbers looted Rs1.5 million cash from him besides looting two shops and a warehouse before speeding away, a police official had said.

On getting information, a police team had reached the crime scene and shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police official had said a search operation was launched to arrest the culprits.

