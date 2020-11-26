Web Analytics
‘Street criminal’ who hides razor blades in mouth arrested in Karachi

and
KARACHI: Police officials have arrested an alleged street criminal in the metropolis who used to hide razor blades in mouth, ARY News reported.

The street criminal, identified as Azim, has been arrested by police officials in a raid besides the recovery of at least 10 razor blades from his mouth. A CCTV footage has also surfaced which showed him taking out blades from his mouth.

Police said that the accused could hide nearly a dozen razor blades inside his mouth, near to his jugular vein which he used to injure citizens over facing resistance from them.

Sources told ARY News that Sukhan police officials had arrested the accused earlier following his criminal activities as he was also charged in multiple cases of motorcycle lifting.

