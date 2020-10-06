Mother accidentally kills daughter at family birthday party

A birthday party in Pennsylvania turned tragic when a woman fatally hit her three-year-old daughter while reversing her car.

The toddler, named Cathalina, died on the weekend near a park in Luzerne County. She was hit by her mother’s SUV.

The little girl and her family were at the park celebrating her aunt’s 18th birthday.

She ran onto the street when she saw her mother’s car approaching, according to a family member.

The girl’s aunt said: “The witness that saw what happened was in tears, his children were in the park.”

“It was bad, it hit me pretty hard.”

“People were screaming,” said another witness to the tragic incident. The toddler was reported dead shortly after at hospital.

