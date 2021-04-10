Mother kills two of her children in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason, ARY News reported.

The incident was reported near Lahore’s Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years old. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours.

Getting the information, police arrested Najma from the hospital. The cause behind the killings could not be ascertained. The police are investigating the matter.

Read more: Father kills three children in Rawalpindi after fight with wife

In a separate incident same in nature that took place, last year in Rawalpindi, at least three children were found dead after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish his wife who had gone back to her parents’ house.

Comments

comments