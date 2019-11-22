Mother throws two children in water tank after fight with husband

LAHORE: Four-year-old Ibrahim and five-year-old Mehwish died on Friday after being thrown into a water tank by their mother in the Raiwind area of Lahore over fight with her husband, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman identified as Naheeda Bibi killed her two children by throwing them into a water tank and attempted suicide.

On reaching the spot, police officials found that the children had drowned but the woman was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Read More: Robbers in Karachi leave without loot due to tragic occurrence

Police said the woman took the step after the fight with her husband and attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat with a sharp edged-knife.

Police have received an application from the victims’ grandfather to file a case and start an investigation into the matter.

Comments

comments