Mother poisons three children before committing suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her thee minor children in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Asima gave poisonous juice to her children, Javeria, 8, Alysha, 5, and Baqir, 3, and later on also took the juice herself at her house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and found all of them dead. Their bodies will be shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre shortly for medico-legal formalities, said a police official.

The police officials said that Asima’s husband is a bank officer by profession and the couple used to quarrel with each other. When the incident occurred, her husband was out of the city, the officials added.

Earlier on July 23, a poverty-stricken man had allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his three minor kids over inability to afford new clothes for his kids on Eid.

According to the police, Qadeer, resident of Waryam village of Zafarwal, had given poison to his children and later on also took the poisonous juice himself due to poverty.

Passersby had informed the police and rescue officials after they found them lying unconscious near a ground in the village. Rescue officials had shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced Qadeer dead on arrival.

