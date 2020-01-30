Mother sells newborn baby for Rs10,000

MUMBAI: A poverty-stricken Indian woman reportedly sold her newborn baby girl for only Rs10,000 to a gang involved in human trafficking.

According to the details, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three suspects who were trying to sell a 20-day-old minor girl in Mumbai.

During the initial investigations, the suspects revealed that they had purchased the baby girl from her mother for Rs 10,000.

Police said that the infant’s mother was a resident of ‘Bihar’ and added that her husband had broken the ties with her.

After purchasing the minor girl from her mother, the suspects were trying to sell her off to agents in the flesh trade who raise girls to be exploited for prostitution, the police official added.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations against the suspects.

Read More: FIA arrests two human traffickers in Islamabad

Last year on November 28, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had claimed to have rounded up six people including two human traffickers from Islamabad airport.

As per details, the FIA had arrested two agents, Talha Shehzad and Jawad Ghani, who were involved in human trafficking in Islamabad.

The suspects had been running a fake travel agency under the name of Hareem Travels and shown Sarfaraz, Zeeshan, Noman and Hamid as their servants.

Comments

comments