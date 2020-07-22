Mother claims son tortured her on wishes of his wife

RAWALPINDI: A mother, whose video of being beaten up badly by her son went viral, on Wednesday narrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss.

The mother said that the people living in the neighbourhood had witnessed all these acts which occurred as soon as she transferred the ownership of one part of the house, they were currently residing in, to her son’s name.

She said that they had registered an FIR with the police over the matter, however, no arrests have been made by them yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire issue came to light after Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

The video caused an outrage on social media, showing a man severely beating his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over alleged financial and property dispute.

The incident took place on Tuesday night over a financial and property dispute that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister, while his wife just stood by.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

