CM Buzdar approves amendment in Motor Vehicle Ordinance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over the cabinet meeting at Chief Minister’s House in Lahore and gave approval to the amendment in Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965.

The meeting approved the reconstitution of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) along with the regulation of online transport companies and private vehicles in the province.

After this amendment, App-based ride-hailing companies and private vehicles will be regulated.

The meeting decided to forward the matter of fixing the fare of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train to the Punjab Assembly to hold a debate for a final decision. The meeting principally decided to provide government land for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The cabinet also decided to ensure implementation of a one-dish menu in the banquets across the province.

The chief secretary and IGP Punjab should ensure implementation of one-dish and time restriction policy, he added.

The cabinet approved amending Article 4 of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2014. Similarly, ex-post-facto approval of summary of service level agreement for provision of funds for operational expenditures of GIS-based Survey and Computerization of Urban Non-Moveable Property Tax Project for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Approval of signing an MoU between Lahore and Xuzhou city of Jiangsu province of China was also given.

Moreover, approval for signing a letter of intent for declaring Faisalabad and Qingdao, Rawalpindi and Wuhan, Bahawalpur and Nanjing, Taxila and Datong and Multan and Xian as sister cities was granted by the meeting.

The meeting deferred the approval of the draft bill of The Factories Amendment Act, 2019 and ordered for re-submitting the reformulated bill.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.

