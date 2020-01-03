Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist on Friday was crushed to death by a speeding dumper near Karachi’s area of Shah Faisal, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the motorcyclist, whose identify remained unknown lost his life on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper. The driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene.

The body was moved to nearby medical facility for postmortem. Meanwhile, the angry mob recorded their protest against the incident by blocking the road.

They also set the dumper on fire after breaking its glasses. Search was on for the arrest of the dumper’s driver, said police.

Earlier on November 24, in another accident of similar in nature, a minor boy died and seven others sustained serious injuries as dumper turned turtle in Karachi’s Drigh Road underpass.

Read more: Five killed in Hub road accident

The dumper was heading towards Airport from Rashid Minhas road and flipped in a Drigh Road underpass due to over speed, resulting in the death of a two-year-old boy, who was on a motorcycle with his father.

The wounded people were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

The heavy machinery was summoned which removed the dumper truck from the underpass.

Comments

comments