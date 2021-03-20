Link Road gang rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced two suspects involved in the link road gang rape case, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death, ARY NEWS reported.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who heard the case at the Camp Jail.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing an Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases. Overall 37 witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case and the ATC judge had reserved the verdict during trial within the prison premises.

Read More: How was motorway rape case suspect Abid Malhi arrested by police?

On 09 September 2020, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi on October 12 during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad. Sources had said the police initially conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect but he managed to escape moments before the police party reached there.

Read More: Motorway rape case: Suspect Shafqat Ali to undergo polygraph test

Later, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and finally apprehend him.

The other suspect, Shafqat Ali was arrested by police on 14 September.

Comments

comments