How was motorway rape case suspect Abid Malhi arrested by police?

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Monday arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case by conducting a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the police conduct a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect in the motorway rape case but Malhi managed to escape from the scene moments before the police party reached there.

Read More: Motorway rape case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad

Later, acting on the information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and apprehend the prime suspect in the motorway rape case.

He has been shifted to Lahore for interrogation in the case, said police sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking to ARY News, Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan said that the provincial government would do everything in its power to make an example out of the motorway rape suspect.

Read more: Police arrest five relatives of prime suspect Abid in motorway rape case

Motorway rape case

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police have already arrested another prime suspect named Shafqat, accused in a motorway gang-rape case in Lahore on September 14.

Read More: Another suspect arrested in motorway rape case, confesses to crime

An anti-terrorism court sent the co-suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Shafqat, to judicial lockup for 14 days and directed the jail authorities to hold his identification parade under special arrangements.

Comments

comments