Shrines raided to arrest prime accused in motorway gang rape case

LAHORE: Investigators on Thursday carried out separate raids at shrines in Sindh and Punjab provinces to arrest the prime accused in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, Abid, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigation process, the police had diverted its attention towards shrines to trace the absconding accused.

“A team of investigators is also sent to the Sehwan shrine in Sindh province,” they said adding that raids were also carried out in shrines near the Kasur area.

Furthermore, the police on Wednesday night claimed to have arrested five relatives of the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Abid Ali in Kasur.

According to details, Lahore Police carried out an operation in Kasur’s area of Rao Khan on a tip-off that Abid Ali was present in the area during which five of his relatives were arrested

It was learned that two cousins, a woman, and two other relatives of Abid Ali are among the arrested.

Police sources said that the prime suspect in the motorway rape case Abid Ali had contacted these persons two days ago. The arrested persons would be brought to Lahore for further investigation.

Earlier on September 16, police had gotten the CNIC of the absconding prime suspect of the gang-rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway blocked to stop him from fleeing abroad.

