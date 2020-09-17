Motorway rape case: Police record initial statement of Abid’s wife

LAHORE: The police on Thursday have recorded the initial statement of the wife of prime suspect Abid Ali, in motorway gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

Abid is still at large on the ninth day of the incident.

Bushra Bibi, Abid Ali’s wife, said that he looked worried when he returned home after the incident and fled when he was identified. She further maintained that she is not aware of her husband’s present location.

Bushra Bibi in her initial statement further said that fled due to afraid after the incident and took shelter in Manga Mandi.

Police on Wednesday had arrested wife of Abid Ali, a key suspect in Lahore motorway gang-rape case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Faisalabad and arrested Abid Ali’s wife, Bushra. Police sources had said that Bushra had contracted second marriage with Abid Ali and the couple has a daughter.

The police had also claimed to have arrested five relatives of the prime suspect in the case in operation, last night.

According to details, Lahore Police had carried out an operation in Kasur’s area of Rao Khan on a tip-off that Abid Ali was present in the area during which five of his relatives were arrested.

