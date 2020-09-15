Motorway gang-rape case report presented to PM Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presented investigation report of Lahore motorway gang-rape case to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Governor House, Lahore and presented Gujjarpura gang-rape incident report to him.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the overall political and administrative situation of the province.

The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, occurred last week on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Shafqat, one of the two men believed to be the culprits of the gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway was arrested yesterday and he confessed to his crime. Whereas, Abid Ali is still at large and is expected to be arrested soon.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Muhammad Sarwar also met with the prime minister and briefed him over welfare projects, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and bringing reforms in universities.

Political matters among other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and planted a sapling.

PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project in Lahore today. He was accompanied by Punjab governor, chief minister, federal ministers and other officials.

While addressing the ceremony, the premier said that land had been allotted for Shaukat Khanum Hospital for cancer patients in Johar Town 31 years ago and later the journey for its completion was hit by many difficulties.

